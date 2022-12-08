With suspects still at large in shootings that killed three people and wounded two across Lancaster County over the span of just a few days last week, the district attorney said Thursday that the general public is likely not in danger.

Investigators have not said if the shootings – two in Lancaster city and one in Columbia – are connected in some way or what the motives are, and District Attorney Heather Adams declined to give specific comment on any of the cases, citing the active investigations.

What she was willing to say, however, suggests the shooters likely targeted their victims.

“At this time, the investigating agencies have no information to believe that these were random acts such that the general public would be in danger,” Adams said.

Luis Oscar Sanchez, a father of two, died of his injuries at a local hospital after someone shot him while he was having a night out at Prince of Subs on South Prince Street on Monday, Nov. 28. Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster, who previously spent time in prison for gun and drug offenses, was found shot to death in a city alleyway on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around the same time, Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, was shot and killed as he sat in a car in a residential Columbia neighborhood.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled in each case that the men died of gunshot wounds and ruled each of their deaths homicides.

The killings in the last days of November were the most violent 48 hours in Lancaster County this year.

Police in Lancaster city and Columbia have made no arrests and remain tightlipped about the three homicides. Anyone with information about the Columbia shooting should contact Detective Matt Leddy at 717-684-7735. Lancaster police ask anyone with information related to either of last week's shootings to call 717-735-3301.