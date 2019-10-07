Pennsylvania's Community HealthChoices program will start Jan. 1 in Lancaster County, and people who have questions are invited to a public meeting this Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The program widely called CHC will coordinate care that is currently handled separately by health and long-term care programs.
About 10,000 county residents, mostly those covered by both Medicare and Medicaid, have been mailed information about the program and their chance to choose between three plans — AmeriHealth Caritas, PA Health & Wellness, and UPMC Community HealthChoices.
The two-hour meeting will be offered twice on Oct. 9 at Landis Homes High Learning and Wellness Center, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. The first will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
There's room for about 300 attendees at each meeting, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, and people planning to attend should register online by using this link or by calling 1-833-735-4416 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Two previous meetings in the county both used all of the nearly 70 seats that were available, according to the agency.