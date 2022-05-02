Millersville officials will host a meeting Wednesday to collect public input that will help guide them as they begin creating the borough’s first comprehensive plan in almost 20 years.

The 7 p.m. meeting at Eshleman Elementary School, 545 Leaman Ave., will cover a wide range of topics related to planning, land use, transportation and recreation, according to the borough.

Attendees can arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. to review maps used for the planning process, according to the borough.

Likely topics of interest for the meeting include what types of housing should be allowed in parts of the borough, particularly near routes 999 and 743, potential street improvements, parks and trails and bike and pedestrian safety.

Wednesday’s meeting is the first of three public meetings Millersville is planning for public input before it begins work on the new comprehensive plan, according to a news release from the borough.

The borough has not scheduled the final two public-input meetings yet, said Mike Weidinger, chair of the Millersville Planning Commission.

The borough hopes to present a final version to the borough council for approval in the fall, Wedinger said.

A comprehensive plan lays out a set of priorities and goals for a municipality meant to guide growth and development over the next decade or so. While they don't determine new laws or policy by themselves, like a zoning change or the creation of a new park, they provide a legal framework for making such decisions in the future.

For example, if the Millersville council wants to change the zoning rules for a given area, it can defend the decision in court by showing the change reflects the borough’s comprehensive plan.