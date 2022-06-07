Starting this Thursday, Lancaster city residents will be able to weigh in on how city officials could address and account for climate change as they plan for the next decade.

A series of four listening sessions, some virtual and some in-person, will give residents a chance to share stories about how changing weather patterns have affected them while also pitching climate change solutions, city officials said.

“We know that climate change is an issue that will affect all of us, and it’s an issue that some residents feel passionately about,” city Chief Planner Douglas Smith said.

Looking at climate change’s current and future impacts is part of a process to develop a new comprehensive plan for Lancaster city.

“It really is a document that focuses on future land use, and there are many lenses through which the city is looking at the comprehensive plan,” Smith said, providing examples like equity and future economic development among numerous others.

But Lancaster is already contending with the effects of climate change, according to a previously released city Climate Action Plan, which showed recent increases in the frequency of heavy rainstorms, as well as the number of record-hot days.

A goal of the Lancaster comprehensive planning process, Smith said, is to address climate change impacts through a three-pronged approach.

Some prospective strategies, Smith said, will focus on reducing local carbon dioxide and methane emissions that contribute to climate change; others will be designed to bolster resiliency, i.e. the city’s ability to recover from periods of extreme heat and flooding; and lastly, there will be a focus on adaptation, the ability to shift to meet any new issues or circumstances that arise as climate change continues.

Those considerations may include looking at where new parks could be developed or trees planted to increase the city’s green space, which could help to capture stormwater and related pollutants, Smith said. Green spaces can provide additional shade to combat the urban heat island effect — a term used to describe warmer temperatures in built-up areas, where pavement and buildings absorb and retain heat.

Officials are hoping to attract diverse crowds, said Malinda Harnish Clatterbuck, a community organizer with RegenAll — an environment-conscious nonprofit hired to assist with and gather data through public outreach.

Thursday’s in-person session will take place at 7 p.m. at the Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. Anyone interested in attending the sessions is encouraged to register at regenall.org/events/.

At least one in-person session is targeted to Spanish-speaking residents; it’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on July 14 and will be held at Tec Centro at 102 Chester St. Spanish-language programming is also available for online sessions scheduled for noon June 13 and 7 p.m. July 7.

At those sessions, residents might comment on what they think about rooftop solar panels, bicycle-related infrastructure or public transportation, Harnish Clatterbuck said, naming just a few talking points.

“I feel like some of the best ideas come from people who live in the space," she said. “We want to make sure that people feel like this is their city.”

The city’s contract with RegenAll is for $7,500, Smith said. That includes the listening sessions, transcripts, attendee surveys and a project report, he said. The entire comprehensive planning project is expected to cost more than $300,000, “heavily” funded through grant dollars, Smith said.

City officials hope to adopt a new comprehensive plan by early 2023, Smith said.