The possibility of permanently closing Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools in the Elizabethtown Area School District will be the focus of a public hearing Monday night.

The school board will host the hearing at 6 p.m. in the Elizabethtown Area High School auditorium. Those attending the public meeting will be able to provide comments that night. Written comments will be accepted for the following 30 days, through Dec. 22 (more on that can be found here).

The hearing comes a little over a month after school district administrators formally recommended to the school board the elementary schools be closed to all students in kindergarten through second grade.

This hearing is part of the legally required process of closing a school. After the hearing, there must be a 90-day waiting period until the board’s official vote to move forward with closing one or both schools. A final vote is expected to take place Feb. 22, 2022.

The debate over what to do with Rheems and Mill Road - either renovate or close - has gone on for years as the district embarked on a four-phase building plan beginning with a new Bear Creek School.

Bear Creek originally served students in grades four through six; however, starting this year, third grade was added and sixth grade was moved to Elizabethtown Area Middle School. That change left extra capacity in the district’s four elementary schools, which originally educated students up to fourth grade.

Administrators say consolidating four elementary schools into two would save the district money and provide more equitable services for students. Critics of the plan have urged the school board to preserve tight-knit, neighborhood schools.