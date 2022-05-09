Although it is not on the agenda, an after-school event with professional drag performers is expected to be a focus both before and during Hempfield School Board’s meeting tonight.

A group of district parents and a Lititz-based nonprofit are holding a silent gathering before the board meeting, which is the first meeting since controversy erupted over the April 25 Gay Sexuality Alliance Club event, prompting the district to begin an internal investigation and place an individual on administrative leave.

As of Monday afternoon, the agenda for the board’s meeting May 10 didn’t mention the investigation, which board President Grant Keener said is still ongoing.

“It would be inappropriate to provide you an update on an ongoing investigation,” district spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline Monday. “It is not a board agenda item for the same reason.”

Several Hempfield residents indicated in Hempfield Facebook groups that they plan to speak at the May 10 meeting. Residents must pre-register by 3 p.m. before the meeting to speak. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 Church St. in Landisville.

Jamie Beth Cohen, Hempfield resident and an organizer for the silent gathering, said she plans to speak regarding the investigation via Zoom. Public comment is scheduled to occur after student and staff recognitions and before the superintendent and president’s reports.

“I think it’s really jarring for students who have experienced something so joyful… and something that really uplifts the community and body positivity,” Cohen said. “And then to have something like that be turned against them and their community and their teachers is really disturbing and has left a lot of people feeling isolated.”

Cohen said she believes some district residents may not speak at the meeting due to COVID-19 concerns sparked by the size of the meeting room, number of people expected to attend and the increase in cases across the region.

“We had hoped the district would move it to a larger space,” Cohen said, adding that some have signed up to speak on Zoom. “It’s going to be a little dicey getting from the gathering to various places where we can speak.”

As of Monday afternoon, 22 community members have expressed interest in attending the silent gathering, according to the Facebook event.

“We are concerned about students in the district, who feel unsafe and unwelcomed based on any number of things having to do with their identity be it sexuality, gender, gender expression, or if they’re a student of color or a religion other than Evangelical Christian,” Cohen said.

Parker Webb, co-founder and president of Lititz Chooses Love, is not a district resident but has helped organize and plans to attend the silent gathering in support of students who are a part of the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club. Lititz Chooses Love is a nonprofit with a goal to create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ community members in Lancaster County.

“We just want to make sure that the message that we send out is that LGBTQ+ community members are just that; we are community members,” Webb said. “We are your neighbors. We are your family.”