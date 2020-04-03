Public database gives Lancaster County an A- for social distancing, Pennsylvania gets a B

Efforts to keep Lancastrians indoors as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 seem to be working, according to two publicly available databases.

A cell phone tracking database and a thermometer database are updated regularly with consumers' information. The two data sets give a general overview of how the stay-at-home orders and social distancing efforts are working.

Unacast, a location data service, created a social distancing scoreboard to see how well communities are following social distancing to stay home and away from one another. The scoreboard compares cell phone tower data before and after COVID-19. The New York and Oslo-based company's technology tracks a user's movements based on their cell phone location.

Kinsa Health, a California based company that produces internet-connected thermometers, created a map that tracks influenza-like fever levels throughout the nation.

Both the cell phone data and thermometer readings for Lancaster suggest that more people are staying home and that unusually high fever-like temperatures readings have reduced over the past month.

According to a New York Times report, as of Thursday afternoon, about 297 million Americans in at least 38 states, 48 counties, 14 cities, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico were being urged to stay home.

Gov. Tom Wolf started his stay-at-home plan through a piecemeal approach that added counties one at a time. Wednesday, however, Wolf announced a statewide order for all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties.

On March 17, Wolf announced a statewide closure of all non-essential and non-life sustaining businesses. On March 27, the governor included Lancaster County as one of the locations under a stay-at-home order.

According to cell phone data, Lancastrians have listened to the governor. As of Thursday afternoon, Lancaster was one of only nine counties throughout the state to have an A- grade for social distancing according to the Unacast database. Chester, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Bucks, Northampton, Monroe, Erie and Allegheny counties were the others to have an equally high grade.

The data shows a 55-70% decrease in average mobility, based on distance traveled, and greater than 70% decrease in non-essential visits for Lancaster.

However, the county’s grade has fluctuated. Between March 24 and March 27, the county had a grade between C- and C after a spike in both average mobility and non-essential travel.

The entire nation is currently earning a C, with a 40-55% decrease in average mobility and a 60-65% decrease in non-essential visits.

Pennsylvania’s grade rose from a C on Wednesday to a B- on Thursday, with a 40-50% decrease in average mobility and 65-70% decrease in non-essential visits.

THERMOMETER DATA

The Kinsa thermometer readings showed that the observed influenza-like illnesses have fallen below what is typically expected this time of the year in Lancaster County.

On Thursday, the data shows .98% of thermometer readings were observed to have influenza-like illnesses, below the expected levels of 2.25% at this time of year.

However, between March 8 and March 20, the observed levels were above the expected and typical range for Lancaster.

In fact, an April 1 update on the thermometer database reads, “social distancing is slowing the spread of feverish illnesses across the country. This does not mean that COVID-19 cases are declining. In fact we expect to see reported cases continue to surge in the near term.”