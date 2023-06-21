Rheems Quarry in West Donegal Township could expand by a third - adding nearly 30 acres to its current 100 acres - if the state Department of Environmental Protection approves a mining permit request.

Public comment on the mining permit requested by quarry operator Pierson Rheems LLC is open through July 14. An October 2021 rezoning vote from the West Donegal Township supervisors that converted the 30 acres in question from agricultural use to mining and extraction took place amid spirited resident objections.

That history of resistance has led engineers working on the proposed expansion to believe a request for a public hearing is likely, said Rick Caranfa, vice president of Akens Engineering Associates and part of the team providing technical expertise to the quarry’s New Jersey-based operator.

Caranfa said enough people in West Donegal asked to view the submitted mining permit - housed in Room 200 of the Lancaster Conservation District office at 1383 Arcadia Road in Lancaster city - that the company sent an additional copy to the township.

Comments, objections or a request for a public hearing can be submitted to the state DEP’s Pottsville District Office at 5 West Laurel Blvd., Pottsville, PA 17901-2533. Objections must include a name, address and telephone number.

Expansion has history of opposition

In 2021, quarry neighbors expressed concerns about potential groundwater impacts and property damage. The Facebook group entitled “Neighbors Against Rheems Quarry Expansion” remains active, and anti-expansion signs have been spotted on Colebrook Road, Bossler Road and Heisey Quarry Road. Messages sent to people commenting in the Facebook group did not receive a response.

West Donegal Township Manager John Yoder III said mineral extraction must happen where the natural resource occurs and increasing the size of the existing quarry seemed the best option to meet steady demand for limestone used in construction, concrete and paving products.

“It fits within our comprehensive plan of allowing certain things to expand where they exist, not going other places,” Yoder said.

The expansion is in the opposite direction of the town of Rheems and an unnamed tributary of Donegal Creek that is a trout fishery.

Caranfa emphasized that the new permit would not include an increase in the amount of water discharged into the creek nor a change in the water quality regulations set by the current permit.

Daniel Ryan, a fisheries biologist at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said the regulations in the current permit are in place to protect wild trout.

Caranfa said blasting regulations prohibit quarry operators from causing damage to adjacent properties, adding that the state DEP would hold Pierson responsible if the department determined that blasts caused damage.

Akens Engineering determined that three homes to the south of the quarry could see their level of groundwater drop if the quarry expands. The company contacted the three households and offered to test their wells to provide baseline data that could be used to measure future impacts, Caranfa said, adding that they’ve already spoken to two of the households.

Akens Engineering also performed water testing on 17 other homes to the north and east of the quarry, Caranfa said. He said most of those homes sit on a different rock formation and are less likely to see water level impacts..

If the quarry expansion does result in diminished water supply, the operator would pay to replace or restore the water supply, Caranfa added.

He said there are also two local businesses - Wenger Feeds and AmpliSource - whose wells could also be impacted. Akens Engineering contacted both companies but has not heard back, Caranfa said.

Caranfa said it can take two to three months for the state to review public comments and six to eight months to make a final determination on a permit review.

DEP Regional Communications Manager John Repetz said the mining permit is in the early stages of review and there’s no set timeline to finish.