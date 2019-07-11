Lancaster Square is one short step away from being renamed for the mid-20th century Olympic track champion who called the Red Rose City his home.

The city's Public Art Advisory Board voted Monday to recommend naming the square Ewell Plaza, board member John McGrann said.

Additionally, the board advised council to work with the Lancaster Public Library to explore opportunities for naming that would honor local civil rights leader and politician Nelson Polite Sr.

The library intends to relocate to the square, where it will occupy two floors below a planned parking garage.

The board’s recommendation now goes to council, which is expected to take action next month.

Its vote was unanimous. Member Ismail Smith-Wade-El abstained because he will be acting on the issue as a city councilman.

Ewell's name was proposed by the Ewell Legacy Committee, which has been advocating for it since January. The committee is led by Jeremiah Miller, coordinator of alumni affairs at McCaskey High School; former mayor Art Morris; former county commissioner Ron Ford; and philanthropist Ken Stoudt, the retired founder of Stoudt Advisors.

In a statement, the organization said it's “very pleased.”

Besides the Ewell committee, the art board received an application from Gregg Scott, a retired architect. He proposed naming the site “Urban Square,” alluding both to Lancaster's urban fabric and to C. Emlen Urban, the city’s most famous architect.

Polite's name was brought forward by his daughter, Deborah Polite, representing the Polite Community Association. She suggested honoring Polite and Ewell together, or leaving the name “Lancaster Plaza” unchanged, McGrann said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Member Emerson Sampaio said the board wanted a name that stood for diversity and inclusion and would be inspiring to future generations. Ewell's, he said, fit the bill.

He and McGrann said the committee made a thorough and impressive case for Ewell. In addition, it submitted letters of support and a petition with close to 600 signatures.

In his heyday, Ewell (1918-1996), who lived nearly his whole life in Lancaster, was considered the fastest man in the world. He broke the world record for the 50-yard dash in 1940 and won a gold medal and two silver medals in the 1948 Olympics.

The square is being renovated in conjunction with the revitalization projects taking place around its perimeter, which include the Holiday Inn Lancaster's renovations, the 101NQ building and the library and garage complex.