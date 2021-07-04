The attorney for a man charged in the random shotgun-killing of a man in West Earl Township last August wants his client to undergo further psychiatric evaluation and treatment to see if he's competent, citing the man’s delusional thoughts.

Stephen Jones, 28, of Brecknock Township, is charged with shooting Steve R. Walker in the head as Walker sat in his car along Cats Back Road, about four miles south of Ephrata, around midnight last Aug. 9.

According to authorities, Jones was driving a stolen pickup truck and somehow forced Walker off the road. Walker, 68, had ties to the area and was tending to matters related to his father. There’s been no indication the men knew each other.

A psychiatrist evaluated Jones last September and again in March for about five hours total and looked at other information, including recordings of two phone calls between Jones and his grandmother in which he also seemed delusional, according to court documents filed by defense attorney Edwin Pfursich.

The psychiatrist, Dr. Clarence Watson of Bala Cynwyd, wrote in his report that while Jones was competent in September, he recommended that Jones undergo inpatient psychiatric observation and treatment to assess his mental health because of unusual and pervasive delusional beliefs about his case.

A judge has not yet ruled on the matter. For now, Jones is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.

In the evaluation, Watson wrote that Jones told him UFOs were controlling the judge and police, that the rap artist Eminem was his father and Hitler his grandfather, and that he had a recently discovered twin brother who was in the same legal situation.

Jones also said was he to be placed in the White House as the antichrist on his birthday and that “the purpose of his legal case was ‘to go through Hell to get to the White House and then rule the world.’”

However, Jones also acknowledged that he could be wrong about his delusions, Watson wrote.

Jones also said he started abusing methamphetamine in April 2020. Jones said drugs made him happy, nothing he’d long felt something was wrong with him, but he also acknowledged his drug use created a downward spiral in his life.

A neighbor told LNP | LancasterOnline shortly after Jones' arrest last August that Jones had been using meth and that he tried, unsuccessfully, to help Jones.