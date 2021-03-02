Nearly 50 rabbits were rescued from an Ephrata home on Monday, March 1, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The PSPCA said they rescued 47 rabbits from the property after a good Samaritan tipped them off for concerns of the rabbits' living conditions.

The property was on Church Road in Ephrata, the PSPCA said.

Many of the rescued rabbits were days-old, according to the PSPCA. Many of the rabbits had untreated medical conditions and the animals were living in unsanitary cage conditions.

“A number of the rabbits rescued were found to be suffering from untreated ear infections, including painful crusting and scabbing,” the PSPCA said in a news release. The rabbits were also living in filth, “with cages overflowing with excrement.”

All of the rabbits were taken to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters where they will receive treatment before they will be adopted out or put in rescue placement, the PSPCA said.

“So often our large scale rescues involve dogs and cats, but it is important to note that our cruelty work extends to animals of all kinds, big and small,” said PSPCA CEO Julie Klim in the press release. “Whether it is chickens, ducks, goats or in this case, rabbits, when animals are in trouble, our humane law enforcement team will be there. Now, we begin the work of ensuring that for the rest of their lives, these bunnies are happy, healthy and loved.”

The PSPCA said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases regarding animal cruelty is asked to call the PSPCA cruelty hotline at (866)-601-SPCA. All tips can be anonymous.