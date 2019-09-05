The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 55 dogs -- including 29 puppies -- from a property in Narvon on Wednesday, September 4, due to concerns for the welfare of the animals, the PSPCA said in a news release on Thursday.

Of the 55 dogs, there were 22 Cane Corsos, 16 French Bulldogs, 13 Border Collies, 3 Pomskis and 1 Doberman Pinscher.

The PSPCA rescued the dogs acting on a referral from the Bureau of Dog Law, due to concerns from the unsanitary conditions of the property and the untreated medical conditions of the dogs.

Many of the dogs rescued suffer from upper respiratory infections and at lease one puppy has a confirmed case of pneumonia, the PSPCA said.

The dogs were taken to the Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated and treated and the puppies will be kept in quarantine for at least two weeks while they recover, according to the PSPCA.

Nicole Wilson, the director of Humane Law Enforcement at PSPCA, said "nearly five dozen dogs from filthy and unlivable conditions."

Charges have yet to be filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty can call the PSPCA's cruelty hotline at 866-601-SPCA.

