The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized 21 dogs reported to be living in inhumane conditions from a breeder in Gap on Thursday.

PSPCA officers were called to the property on a tip from the state Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement after they performed an inspection on the breeder's kennels, according to a release from the PSPCA.

The dogs were reported to be living in unsanitary conditions, with improper shelter and some dogs' coats showing severe matting.

With the help of Lancaster County Detective Joanne Resh, PSPCA officers executed a search warrant at the property, and the dogs were surrendered by the breeder.

The dogs surrendered included two Shih Tzu mothers with seven puppies only weeks old, as well as other adult dogs.

The dogs have been taken to the PSPCA's Philadelphia Headquarters for veterinary care, after which they will be available for adoption.

"It is important to remember that breeding facilities like this one still exist in Pennsylvania, with mother dogs and their puppies suffering in horrific conditions," Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA, said in the release. "While we have made many strides in the fight against animal cruelty, it is disheartening that the demand for puppies from breeders like this continues. We implore members of the public to consider adoption when searching for a new dog. But, if they must go to a breeder, please do the proper research to find a responsible breeder, always make sure you meet your puppy's mother and inspect their living arrangements, and report any abuse and neglect. "