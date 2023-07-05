A Providence Township woman spent the Fourth of July holiday behind bars after she was arrested on a warrant that a judge had cleared almost two months ago.

Kirsten O’Connell, 20, was released from the Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday afternoon.

O’Connell’s attorney, Public Defender Brittany Mason, emailed Lancaster County Deputy Chief Chris Riggs on Wednesday morning to report O’Connell had been taken to the prison on a warrant a judge had rescinded on May 11. Mason could not be reached for comment Wednesday, and O’Connell said she had yet to speak with Mason.

O’Connell’s arrest on a holiday may have delayed her release, which happened Wednesday around 2 p.m.

“Nobody really could give us any answers, maybe that’s just how it works, I don’t know,” said Jen O’Connell, Kirsten’s mother. “They were very nice, they just didn’t know what was happening,” she said of the law enforcement officers who took her daughter into custody around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Chris Leppler, whose office manages the county’s warrant system, declined to discuss the matter Wednesday, but said that his office was investigating it. Leppler, and a chief deputy sheriff, Chris Riggs, are off this week, according to automatic response emails.

O’Connell, who was charged in November for driving under the influence, said she learned the bench warrant was over a failure to submit to a court-ordered drug test.

But O’Connell said that warrant was dismissed in May after she provided a doctor’s note to District Judge Thomas Sponaugle explaining why the sample wasn’t submitted.

Judges submit paperwork related to criminal cases to the clerk of courts office, which then notifies relevant law enforcement agencies.

Clerk of Courts Mary Anater declined to comment on the matter. But an email from the clerk’s office to county officials sent Wednesday shows the office had processed the warrant’s dismissal on May 11.

“The sheriff’s office must have missed it,” Anater said in an email to her staff.

In Pennsylvania, local district judges can issue bench warrants when an individual has not cooperated with a court order. The warrants can be issued for failing to appear at a court hearing or not paying a fine or ticket, for instance.

Concert night

O’Connell, 20, said she and a group of friends and neighbors went to Buck Motorsports Park on Monday night to see the concert headlined by country singer Justin Moore. She rode with a trustworthy adult neighbor, O’Connell’s mother said.

On the short drive home, a state trooper saw the car O’Connell was riding in did not have its headlights on and pulled the driver over inside the housing development where O’Connell and the driver lived, according to O’Connell. She said the driver was arrested for driving under the influence, but declined to provide the driver’s name.

After state police detained the driver and drove away, a pair of law enforcement officers arrived, O’Connell said, and told her they needed to take her to Lancaster County Prison because of an outstanding warrant. She left with them at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, she said.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, O’Connell said she had yet to speak with the public defender representing her in the DUI case from last year.

Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.