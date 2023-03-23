A Providence Township man who used a flammable liquid to light himself on fire in a magisterial district court office Tuesday was not searched before the incident because he was turning himself in voluntarily, police said Thursday.

Stanley T. Walden, 28, was able to enter the Willow Street courtroom of Judge William Benner with a lighter and a water bottle filled with a clear, flammable liquid because defendants who have not been arrested are not typically searched, according to West Lampeter Police Sergeant Steven Heinly, who took Walden into custody after he was extinguished.

Magisterial district offices also don’t have security checkpoints at entrances like the Lancaster County Courthouse, Heinly said.

Walden was at Benner’s office in Willow Street to be arraigned on recent charges of terroristic threats and criminal mischief when he set fire to himself and ran at police and Benner, according to charging documents.

None of the other people present were injured, Heinley said, and Walden was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then to Lehigh Valley Health Network Burn Center in Allentown, according to a Thursday news release from West Lampeter Police. A spokesperson for the burn center said Walden was in stable condition Thursday but did not report the extent of his injuries.

Police charged Walden with arson, a felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, for Tuesday’s incident.

After Walden used the flammable liquid to light himself on fire, he ran at officers and then ran out of the courtroom through a back door leading to the office’s parking lot, Heinly said.

The office, a government building, was equipped with a fire extinguisher, but the entire incident took place within about 20 seconds, Heinly said, leaving no time for an officer to use an extinguisher. The fire went out after Walden removed his shirt and as police gained control of him, according to Heinly.

Walden went to the Willow Street district court office in response to a warrant for his arrest over a March 11 incident, according to a West Lampeter Township Police criminal complaint. Walden had been charged with making terroristic threats at a man’s residence after he threatened to burn down the man’s home with his son in it, according to police.

Benner determined those charges amounted to a violation of a previous probation order, and instructed officers to detain him at Lancaster County Prison, which touched off the incident.

President Judge David Ashworth issued an order Wednesday stipulating that Walden will be transferred to Lancaster County Prison once he is cleared by hospital officials.