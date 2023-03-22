A Providence Township man with a history of mental illness doused himself with a flammable liquid and set himself on fire inside a magisterial district court office Tuesday.

Stanley T. Walden, 38, was at Judge William Benner’s office in Willow Street to be arraigned on recent charges of terroristic threats and criminal mischief when he set fire to himself and ran at police, according to charging documents.

Walden is currently receiving treatment at Lehigh Valley Burn Center, President Judge David Ashworth said Wednesday. The judge said he did not know details about Walden’s injuries or whether anyone else was injured.

Police charged Walden with arson, a felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, for Tuesday's incident.

West Lampeter Township Police declined to comment.

Ashworth declined to provide more information about the incident, citing an ongoing criminal investigation. The president judge also said he filed a report to state court officials.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, Walden had a clear plastic water bottle with him, according to a criminal complaint filed by arresting officer Steven Heinly.

“When the defendant learned he was going to be taken into custody for a probation violation, the defendant poured the contents of the water bottle on himself,” the complaint says. “As officers approached the defendant, he lit himself on fire with a disposable lighter.”

The clear liquid inside the water bottle was a flammable liquid, possibly rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover, according to the complaint.

Six law enforcement officers were in the courtroom at the time of the incident, as were Benner and Walden’s mother, the complaint said.

Attempts to reach Walden’s mother Wednesday were not successful.

Benner deferred comment to Ashworth, who oversees district judges.

Walden, who is 6'4" and weighs 300 pounds, was still on fire when he ran toward the officers and removed his “burning sweatshirt and was swinging it towards the officers in the courtroom,” the complaint said.

Court records show Walden has had run-ins with the criminal justice system before and had gone through the county’s mental health court.

Walden’s arraignment Tuesday was over a March 11 incident at a West Lampeter apartment. According to charging documents, police responded to a call about a man threatening to set fire to an apartment on the 1700 block of Lampeter Road.

The officer arrived and saw an SUV with a broken front-door window. A resident told the officer he got into an argument with Walden about gas money, according to the documents. While driving on May Post Office Road in Strasburg Township, Walden began punching the man, the complaint said.

Walden then went into the Lampeter Road apartment and yelled that “he was going to lock the doors and burn the house down” with the other man’s son inside, the documents said.

According to other court records, in October 2018, Walden was suicidal and threatened to set fire to his parents’ Providence Township home if either of them left it.

In the criminal complaint in that case, Pennsylvania State Police wrote “it should be noted that we have had several incidents involving the defendant and suicidal situations where he has been committed.”

In June 2019, he pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Mental Health Court to simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment and was sentenced to 9 to 23 months in county prison, followed by three years of probation.

Walden also pleaded guilty to DUI and related charges in July 2021 for crashing a Honda Civic into a guardrail and culvert in June 2020 while under the influence of marijuana in Martic Township. He was sentenced to six months of probation.