A Providence Township man kept more than 100 pictures and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices, including several videos he surreptitiously made in his home, according to state police.

Joshua William Sheets, 32, kept the more than 130 images of child pornography on two cellphones he surrendered to police May 19, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Investigators discovered the images after analyzing the phones several days later.

Many of the images found of Sheets’ phones depicted children between the ages of 1 and 14 nude or engaging in sex, police said.

At least four videos found on Sheets’ phones appeared to have been from a hidden camera placed in his bathroom, depicting a 12-year-old girl undressing, according to the affidavit. The girl in the video was identified by her mother, who told investigators she had previously visited Sheets’ home in the first block of Buck Heights Road.

Investigators had begun looking into Sheets after receiving a cybertip showing several still images of Snapchats depicting a nude infant being sexually abused, according to the affidavit. Investigators then traced the Snapchat account to Sheets’ email address and phone number.

Several of the images found on Sheets’ phones matched what was found in the original cybertip.

Sheets denied owning or seeing any child pornography while speaking to investigators.

Police charged Sheets with five felonies, including child pornography, as well as misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Sheets.

Judge Stuart Mylin set Sheets’ bail at $50,000 during a preliminary arraignment May 27, court records show. He was released from Lancaster County Prison later that day after posting that amount.

Mylin will next face a preliminary hearing before Mylin on June 8.