A Providence Township man pointed a gun at three women and threatened to kill them during an assault, according to state police.

Dennis Alan Gamber, 37, confronted the women in the driveway of a residence in the 400 block of Dogwood Lane in Providence Township around 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Gamber, who was on foot, began yelling at two of the women who were sitting inside a vehicle.

Police said Gamber knew one of the women in the vehicle.

Gamber approached the vehicle, reached inside a lowered window and sprayed pepper spray into the car, police said.

The women attempted to get out of the vehicle, but Gamber forced the car’s doors shut, trapping them inside. Gamber repeatedly slammed the car door on one of the women’s calves as she was attempted to leave the vehicle, police said.

Gamber then began throwing rocks and a cement brick at the women, striking one of them in the face and hip, according to the complaint.

At one point, Gamber lifted his sweatshirt and revealed handgun at his waistband. Gamber then told the women he was going to kill them, according to the affidavit.

A third woman in a nearby residence saw the commotion and ran outside with a stun gun to scare Gamber away. Gamber then pointed the gun at her and fled the area, police said.

Gamber was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic threats, possession of a weapon and four counts of simple assault.

Judge Stuart Mylin set Gamber’s bail at $75,000. Gamber was confined to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing date has not been set.

Gamber has previously pleaded guilty to felony criminal trespass in York County in 2014, for which he was sentenced to up to 23 months of confinement and 24 months of probation, court records show. He also previously pleaded guilty to charges including terroristic threats, theft and accidents involving damage to attended property in separate incidents in Lancaster County between 2016 and 2018.