A Providence Township man has been charged after assaulting a juvenile girl while riding a four-wheeler, ignoring her requests to stop, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kenny Smith, 47, was charged Wednesday with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault after he fondled the girl over her clothes and placed her hand on his genitals as she rode on a four-wheeler with him in Providence Township on April 4, 2019, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl told investigators she pulled her hand away when Smith placed her hand on top of his genitals, and told him “no” when he asked if he could rub her, police said. The girl said the incident “freaked (her) out,” but that she was afraid to jump off the vehicle while it was moving.

Smith told the girl he believed she liked being touched “because the boys told him she was a bad girl,” according to the affidavit.

A friend later saw the girl crying after she got off the vehicle, police said.

Smith denied the allegations when questioned, telling investigators that the girl was lying, according to the affidavit. Smith claimed it was the girl who lowered her hands below his waist, surprising him, and that any contact he made with her was intended to keep her on the vehicle.

Smith also told investigators he was uninterested in 16-year-old girls, adding “don’t get me wrong, I like young girls, 18 and 19, you know, that’s my limit.”

Smith remains at large, court records show.