A Providence Township man has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted three girls several time between 2011 and 2015.

John G. Beiler, 41, sexually assaulted the girls who were all between 12-14 years old at the time of the assaults, according to court documents.

A concerned citizen notified officers in Pequea Township accusing Beiler of inappropriate contact with the three girls, police said. The three girls were then interviewed at the Lancaster County Children's Alliance.

Beiler inappropriately touched one girl while she was working at a produce stand at his home, according to court documents. Beiler is also accused by police of inappropriately touching another girl while she and Beiler were at a milk house and cow stable.

Police also said Beiler inappropriately touched the third girl while he was at her farm.

Beiler is charged with two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, three counts of unlawful contact with minors and several other charges.

He was arraigned via video by District Judge William Benner and is free on $75,000 unsecured bail, according to a criminal docket.