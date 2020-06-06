Two groups that profess to protect businesses and civilians are at a protest in Elizabethtown, some of which are armed.

The Carlisle Light Infantry, which members described as apolitical, is one of the groups. The second group is called Domestic Terrorism Response Organization.

Some of the members are posted on rooftops overlooking the square. Some of them appear to be armed.

Christopher LaFrance, 30, of Avondale, Chester County, said businesses asked his group to be there for protection. He described himself as the First Sergeant of the organization.

Dan McCorkel, 49, of Carlisle, said that the militia has been in existence since 1784 and has never disbanded. He added that the militia participated in the Whiskey Rebellion.

Jay, 30, of Elizabethtown, said that the Domestic Terrorism Response Organization has 300 members in central Pennsylvania and are dedicated to protecting businesses, citizens, and homes. Jay declined to give his last name.

"We found out that they (the two militia groups) were coming and we are aware," said the Elizabethtown Police Chief Edward Cunningham. He also said his department did not seek out their aid and his force has sufficient support. "We are comfortable plenty of people to keep (the situation) safe," Cunningham added.

The crowd, approximately 100 people in size, has handmade signs with messages such as "Black Lives Matter, "Make Racists Afraid Again" and "J is for Justice."

The crowd is also chanting "black lives matter."

Organized by Elizabethtown residents Kimberly Shaffer, Kimberly Anderson and Faith Cain, the protest was announced officially on Thursday after a week of planning.

Ahead of the event, Elizabethtown Chief of Police Ed Cunningham said he was confident the event would be peaceful. Organizers and the department were in regular contact with the event’s organizers since early in the week, the chief said.

On Friday, the department posted a message on its website announcing that it was implementing a one-day trial period of body-worn cameras to run from noon Saturday, June 6 to noon on Sunday, June 7. The department's notice said it was borrowing the equipment from the Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department.

Protest aims to show support

The protest, organizers said, was be a chance to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to mourn the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died on Memorial Day after a now-terminated police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The Elizabethtown protest is part of a second consecutive weekend of marches and gatherings in Lancaster County and across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

“This is to show that even in a small place like Elizabethtown we can stand up and support what's just and right,” said Anderson. “We want to see our community stand together against police brutality and institutionalized racism. We are not protesting our own Elizabethtown police. We know they want to see this end as well.”

On Thursday, Cunningham posted a statement on the borough’s website about Floyd’s killing, saying he was “very deeply disturbed” when he saw the video showing one officer kneeling on Flood’s neck and three other officers standing by, all of whom, according to the chief “were just plain wrong.”

“I want to assure you that the members of the Elizabethtown PD Team have sworn to protect the constitutionally guaranteed rights of every single member of our community, regardless of the color of your skin, the place you choose to worship, or whom you choose to love,” his statement read.

His statement continued: “I stand with those who mourn the criminal actions that took Mr. Floyd’s life, and I am proud to stand with those who are calling for improvement in the relationship between the criminal justice system and those to whom we are responsible."

Alaak Deu, 21, pointed at an officer in the front row of the crowd and asked, “is being black a crime?”

The officer, Detective Dustin Ryan, who volunteered to work today, replied “absolutely not,” and embraced Deu with a hug.

LNP correspondent John Duffy contributed to this report.

