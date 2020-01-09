Wednesday was not the first time Ann Wenger came to Penn Square to protest. And it was not the first time she protested a potential war.

Wenger protested in Lancaster city against the Iraq War. Even earlier, she protested the Vietnam War.

“I have frozen right in this spot,” she said about protests from more than a dozen years ago.

She was back in Penn Square on Wednesday night, along with approximately 200 other people, some who also have come to the spot to protest wars in the past.

The “No War with Iran” protest was hosted by local activist groups Lancaster Stands Up and the Peace Action Network to protest the increasing tensions between the United States and Iran, following the U.S.’s killing of a beloved Iranian general who led an elite military and intelligence unit that the Trump administration labeled a terrorist organization.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran boiled over last week, after President Donald Trump authorized the drone strike on Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which the U.S. said was necessary because Soleimani was an “imminent” threat to Americans.

Since Soleimani’s death, the Iranian foreign minister said the U.S. “will pay,” and that the attack was an act of “both terrorism and war,” NPR reported. On Tuesday night, Iran sent more than 20 ballistic missiles to attack two Iraqi military bases where Americans soldiers were stationed.

No Americans were hurt in the missile attacks, and the U.S. is not seeking further military conflict with Iran at this time but is instead adding more economic sanctions against the nation, Trump announced Wednesday during a national address.

“The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” Trump said.

‘Lancaster value’

Peace is a “Lancaster value,” said Eliza Booth, a Lancaster Stands Up organizer who grew up Mennonite and still practices the faith today.

“Lancaster values peace, so it felt right to call for this,” Booth said after the rally, held despite below-freezing temperatures. During the rally, she asked attendees to contact U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Pennsylvania’s Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to tell them “en masse that we do not want an escalation with Iran.”

Jim Sandoe, a Vietnam war veteran who experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, read the crowd of “No War” posters an emotional letter he wrote at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning he sent to Toomey.

“Have you ever been shot at? Have you ever seen anyone who has been shot? I have,” Sandoe read from the letter. “You have no idea the situation that you’re sending our soldiers into.”

About a half dozen other veterans were in the crowd to protest the escalating tensions between Iran and America.

“I hope this is the end of it,” Booth said. “But if not, we will be out here again.”