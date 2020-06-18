About two dozen protesters gathered in Lancaster city on Wednesday to voice their support for police and societal reforms in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

Carrying signs that said “I can't breathe" and “reallocate police funding," protesters gathered at Art Park next to the Lancaster city Bureau of Police building on West Chestnut Street.

“Today is basically in remembrance, and to speak all the names that don't get mentioned too often," said Jessica Lopez, who has been a leader at recent Black Lives Matter protests in the city. "They matter too, so let's take a day and tell the stories."

She held a sign that said “not one more name" surrounded by the names of people of color who died in encounters with police. Using a bullhorn, she encouraged people to read the names and learn about the ones they did not recognize.

Lopez said she hopes to see the elimination of qualified immunity, which helps protect government officials -such as police officers - from lawsuits related to the performance of their duties. Lopez is suing a Lancaster city police officer in federal court for allegedly groping her during a search.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community were also at the rally to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

John Spurlock, 29, who identifies as gender-fluid, said his ability to explore his gender expression would not have been possible without the work done by queer people of color.

"I think to be part of that conversation, that's something for me I have to recognize that and I think do whatever I can to help the community that's right here," he said.