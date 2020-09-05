A protest is planned for just before the Ephrata Borough Council meeting on Tuesday against what the organizers call the “heartless and reckless decision” of municipal leaders to reinstate electricity and water shut-offs in August.

Northern End Stands Up and Lancaster Stands Up, Lancaster-based social activism groups, are calling for borough leaders to reverse their decision and stop utility terminations.

“These are desperate times for so many people across our country and here in our community,” the groups wrote in a Facebook invitation to the demonstration. “Millions are trying to figure out how to pay for rent, utilities, groceries and other basic necessities. Our government — federal, state and right here at the local level — has a responsibility to safeguard its people. The Ephrata Borough Council’s action of cutting off residents’ electricity in the midst of this pandemic amounts to a dereliction of duty.”

The borough started the shut-offs on Aug. 20, when 14 homes were disconnected from electricity and seven homes lost water. A week later, the borough shut off electricity to an additional 32 properties and cut off water to eight properties.

Under borough rules, residents who are 90 days late in payment can have the electricity and water shut off.

All but 10 electricity customers and three water customers have had their services reconnected, said Tracy L. Roseberry, borough business office manager.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The group said the borough’s actions have been “unconscionable” and “cruelty, plain and simple.”

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission passed a statewide moratorium on termination of services for as long as Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic-related Proclamation of Disaster Emergency is in place. However, PUC does not have any jurisdiction over privately owned municipal utilities like those in Ephrata.

The borough is currently the only municipality in Lancaster County that is shutting off utilities.

There are 41 electricity including four vacant properties - and three water customers on a preliminary list of utility shut-offs for Sept. 10, according to the borough. The numbers on the list will most likely change before that date, Roseberry said.

The protest is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. outside the Ephrata Borough Office, 124 S. State St., and run through 8. The borough’s work session meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.