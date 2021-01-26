A stretch of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township from Ironville Pike to Marietta Avenue will be shut down indefinitely following a two-vehicle crash there Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County 911.

The supervisor could not say how long the road would be shut down.

Emergency responders will set up a detour through the area, the supervisor said.

A two-vehicle crash took place on Prospect Road near Fairview Road shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the supervisor said. At least one person sustained a minor injury in the crash.