Federal prosecutors want the Manheim Township man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to remain in jail while he awaits trial, arguing he is dangerous and a flight risk.

Michael J. Lopatic Sr. has been in federal detention since his arrest Feb. 3.

Prosecutors charged the former enlisted Marine with repeatedly punching one police officer in the head during the insurrection. They also said he ripped the body camera off a second officer and later threw it away, apparently trying to get rid of evidence.

Prosecutors and Lopatic’s attorney, who is seeking his release, will resume making their case before a Washington, D.C., federal judge at a hearing this afternoon.

In court documents, prosecutors wrote that Lopatic “has demonstrated a tendency toward violence and a willingness to impede and obstruct the right and lawful function of government. ... there is no combination of conditions that will reasonably assure his appearance in the District of Columbia and/or the safety of the community.”

In response, Lopatic’s attorneys submitted a dozen letters on his behalf from his wife and people who know Lopatic through Historic St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

In the letters, they describe him as a devout and gentle man who taught Sunday school.