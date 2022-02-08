The East Cocalico Township man who entered the U.S. Capitol building and documented it with photographs on Jan. 6, 2021, is asking for probation.

Edward McAlanis agreed in November to plead guilty to unlawfully parading in the Capitol. In their sentencing memo, federal prosecutors acknowledged McAlanis took responsibility and was remorseful, but said his actions warrant a sentence of 60 days of home detention, three years of probation, community service and $500 restitution.

Both sides made their cases in court filings Monday ahead of McAlanis’ Feb. 15 sentencing hearing.

Defense attorney Frank Sluzis argued that while McAlanis “does not wish to downplay the seriousness of the matter,” his behavior before and after his arrest last summer “shows nothing short of a law abiding, honest and community minded person.”

McAlanis, 42, a married father of three children, faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison on a charge of parading in a Capitol building. Under his Nov. 22 plea agreement, three other offenses — entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry — will be dropped at sentencing.

A dozen people submitted character references on McAlanis’ behalf, including his parents, his physician and his employer. After his arrest, McAlanis was fired from his job as a financial adviser and later found work delivering pizza.

Letter-writers cited McAlanis’ leadership in getting a neighborhood playground built. Later, as a member of the township recreation board, he jump-started work on a municipal playground that had been stalled for several years and got it completed in less than a year.

They also downplayed McAlanis’ actions at the Capitol, characterizing them as a mistake not born of criminal intent.

“Eddy is not a criminal and did not have ill intent when going to the capital (sic) that day. He was supporting something he truly believes in. He made a bad decision. He didn’t break anything, he didn’t hurt anybody, he just followed along with the crowd into the capital (sic) and took a few photos. That’s it,” wrote one friend.

Prosecutors framed what McAlanis did in the context of the violence of the day.

“As a person entered the Capitol, they would — at a minimum — have crossed through numerous barriers and barricades and heard the throes of a mob,” they wrote. “Depending on the timing and location of their approach, they also may have observed extensive fighting with law enforcement and likely would have smelled chemical irritants in the air. Make no mistake, no rioter was a mere tourist that day.”

Prosecutors noted McAlanis was outside the Capitol for four hours and “witnessed the escalation of the events at the east front of the Capitol before he entered the building. … He then entered the Capitol at a time when sirens pierced the air, yet acted as if his presence in the Capitol was welcome and inconsequential.”

McAlanis was charged on July 14 after police were tipped to his participation by friends who provided photographs of him inside the Capitol. He took an indefinite leave of absence from the recreation board, saying he did not want to be a distraction.