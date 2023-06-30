Three years after his estranged wife went missing in 1984, Jere Bagenstose was in a relationship with a woman who accused him of escalating violence.

Now, prosecutors in the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office want to use the woman’s claims as evidence in court to support their theory that Jere Bagenstose killed his wife, Maryann Bagenstose.

Bagenstose, 68, of Pequea Township, was charged with a single count of homicide in December. His defense attorneys plan to fight attempts to allow the woman’s account, calling it a smear campaign.

In the woman’s 1987 petition in county court seeking a temporary protection from abuse order, she wrote that Bagenstose wrapped a cord around her neck on July 2 or 3.

A day or so later, Bagenstose “held a rag soaked in paint thinner inches away from (my) face as (I) slept. Upon waking, (I) believed that (he) was attempting to cover (my) nose and mouth with the rag.”

And on July 7, the woman wrote, Bagenstose threw her down a flight of stairs, grabbed her from behind and put his hand over her mouth. He also slammed a car door into her arm several times, the petition said.

The PFA petition also said Pequea Township police charged Bagenstose with simple assault.

A judge granted the temporary protection order, and a month later, a permanent one-year order went into effect.

On June 20, assistant district attorneys Christine Wilson and Mark Fetterman filed notice in county court that they plan to introduce the PFA as evidence. They also wrote that if called to at trial, the woman would testify that Bagenstose tried to rape her on July 3, 1987, as she was getting out of bed to get ready for work.

LNP | LancasterOnline tried to reach the woman named in the PFA for comment, but was unsuccessful. LNP does not identify by name, without their permission, people who report being sexually assaulted.

Defense response

Bagenstose’s defense attorneys anticipate filing a response in the next couple weeks.

On Friday, defense attorney Curt Schulz said prosecutors knew about the woman’s claims in 1987, when they’d also been investigating Bagenstose regarding his missing wife.

Prosecutors back then “would have never agreed to a summary offense if they actually believed these allegations to be true, as the investigating officer in (the PFA case) was one of the first officers involved in the investigation of Bagenstose’s disappearance three years (before), so they were well aware of who Jerry Bagenstose was,” Schulz said. “Now 35 years later, they want to use evidence that essentially they didn’t believe back then. It’s just another example of how unfair the prosecution is, and it’s essentially a tactic that’s being used when they have a weak case.”

The prosecution’s case

From the beginning, Bagenstose was a suspect in Maryann’s presumed death. Police searched his property shortly after her disappearance and questioned him several times over the years. They even sent postcards claiming to be from her in hopes of tripping him up.

Bagenstose still lives in the same home he owned when he was married to Maryann.

Last September, Pennsylvania State Police searched his property and house again, taking numerous handwriting samples. On Dec. 22, District Attorney Heather Adams announced his arrest.

At a preliminary hearing earlier this year, prosecutors argued Jere Bagenstose learned Maryann had been having sex with another man, and that gave him motive to kill her.

The case is also based, in part, on handwriting analysis performed by a state police expert who concluded a note Maryann supposedly left on the day of her disappearance was written by him.

Prosecutors said Bagenstose forged the note to cover his tracks.

On May 24, he was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $925,000 cash bail through a bail bond agent.