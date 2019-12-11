Federal prosecutors will have more time to make their case against a Lancaster County man accused of sexually abusing four girls at the missionary home he ran in Kenya.

U.S. District Judge Edward Smith, of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, on Wednesday agreed that the case of Gregory Dow “is so unusual and complex” that Dow’s trial can take place later than the limit set in the U.S. Speedy Trial Act.

The extension was sought in a motion filed last week by the district’s U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting Dow. Dow’s attorneys say he does not object, according to Smith’s order.

The prosecutors said they plan to bring witnesses and Dow’s alleged victims from Kenya to the U.S. for trial, which requires close coordination with the Kenyan government. Attorneys from both sides may have to travel to Kenya as well.

In addition, there is “voluminous” evidence, including videotaped interviews, that must be authenticated and reviewed by experts before the trial, the motion said.

Under the Speedy Trial Act, trials normally must begin within 70 days after an indictment or a defendant’s initial court appearance.

Dow, 60, was arrested in July in East Hempfield Township. He is charged with four counts of sexually assaulting underage girls between 2013 and 2017 while running a children’s home in Boito, Kenya.

Federal law gives the U.S. “extraterritorial jurisdiction” over certain sex offenses against children.

After his arrest, Dow was placed in federal custody in Philadelphia. He was transferred to Lehigh County Prison on Nov. 26. A prison official there confirmed Dow was an inmate there as of Wednesday morning.

Dow started the missionary home with his family in 2008. It received financial support from Lancaster County churches and nonprofits. He fled in 2017 after local police were tipped off to alleged abuse in the home.

He could serve up to 120 years in prison if convicted on all counts.