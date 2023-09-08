A former Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority employee whose job was to detect fraud, instead helped herself, her boyfriend and 14 other ineligible people get emergency rental money during the pandemic, according to investigators.

“These funds were provided by our government for the purpose of assisting the many people who suffered financial hardship as a result of the pandemic,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in a release Thursday. “Here, more than $280,000 was stolen by these defendants when others were truly in need.”

Adams’ office and the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed charges this week against most of those accused. All 16 are or will be charged with theft by deception, a third-degree felony. Depending on circumstances, other theft or theft-related charges and tampering with records or identification charges may also be filed.

According to charging documents, Brandice Reyes-Alvarez, 40, of Leola, headed the scheme. She was a tenant services coordinator at the authority from March 2021 until she was fired July 5, 2022, right after the scheme was discovered.

Charging documents said Justin Eby, executive director of the housing authority, uncovered suspicious applications five days earlier, and he suspected Reyes-Alvarez was conspiring with applicants. He turned the matter over to the inspector general’s office.

Eby said it was a team effort by staff that uncovered the wrongdoing.

“While this is an unfortunate and deliberate attempt by others to wrongfully obtain funds, we want to highlight the positives and the work of our organization to diligently provide over $50 million to close to 4,500 households, providing stable housing and preventing homelessness,” Eby said Friday. “The fraudulent attempts account for less than .5% of all of the funds that went out to provide individuals and families with stable housing over the past two years.”

Eby said Reyes-Alvarez was one of about 15 people the housing authority hired to work on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which the federal government created under the American Rescue Plan. Payments were made directly to tenants when landlords chose not to participate.

Reyes-Alvarez’s job included reviewing suspicious applications, verifying information and helping distribute money, according to charging documents.

A reliable phone number for Reyes-Alvarez could not immediately be located, and she did not respond to an email sent to an address believed to be hers. Online court records do not list an attorney for Reyes-Alvarez.

According to prosecutors, the scheme involved providing false phone numbers and landlord information, so when staff called, someone posing as the landlord said they didn’t want to be in the program.

Among the people Reyes-Alvarez is accused of helping is her boyfriend, Leonard Streeter, who is also charged.

According to charging documents, on his June 2021 application, Streeter said he was unemployed and provided bogus rental information. Though his application was flagged for suspicion, Reyes-Alvarez investigated and approved payments to him. Investigators later learned he had a job and lived with Reyes-Alvarez.

Reyes-Alvarez is also accused of getting $7,730 in benefits for herself, even though her salary put her over the qualification limits, and Streeter is accused of getting $19,939 in benefits, according to charging documents. Her salary was not immediately available Friday.

In some cases, according to prosecutors, others in the scheme sent money to Reyes-Alvarez and other co-defendants, but it wasn’t clear how much.

The other 14 people charged with conspiring to receive rental assistance, along with the amount they received, are: Dustin Branch, 34 of Lancaster, $19,500; Alyssa Cruz, 24, of Manheim, $18,525; Danari Garcia, 27, of Leola, $19,240; Danaziah Garcia, 24, of Columbia, $20,300; Eladio Hernandez-Matos, 23, of Lancaster, $19,175; Tatiana Hernandez-Matos, 25, of Lititz, $20,000; Amanda Martin, 33, of Lancaster, $22,500; Kleisy Montas-Rivera, 28, of Lancaster, $16,800; Matthew Nelson, 36, of Leola, $17,100; Marisol Reed, 46, of Lancaster, $21,700; Briana Robles, 29, of Lancaster, $20,625; Adeline White, 37, of Lancaster, $161,455; William White III, 37, of Lancaster, $18,850; and William White Jr., 63, of Lancaster, $19,250.

Most defendants have been formally charged and are free on unsecured bail. Several will be formally charged next week.