A Lancaster County prosecutor told a jury that she will present witnesses and evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Carlos Montalvo-Rivera set the fire that killed his wife and injured his three children in December 2010.

The defense attorney for Montalvo-Rivera, who wasn’t arrested until October 2019, told jurors the prosecution’s case was “based on innuendo, suspicion (and) guesswork that they had since 2010.”

Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, 55, is charged with homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, arson and related charges.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Leigh Wilson told jurors in her opening statement Tuesday morning that Montalvo-Rivera made “every effort to burn away his guilt” and that an accelerant was poured on the staircase leading to his wife’s bedroom.

She said witnesses will testify to seeing his hands both untied and tied outside his North Plum Street home as firefighters battled the fire, with one witness saying he saw Montalvo-Rivera climbing a ladder behind with house, his hands untied — then minutes later seeing him walk between his rowhome and another to the street with his hands tied.

Montalvo-Rivera’s inconsistent statements about whether his hands were tied showed he wasn’t able to keep his story straight and was trying to cover his tracks for killing Olga Sanchez-Reyes, Wilson said.

Jurors also will hear from the EMT and doctor who treated Montalvo-Rivera immediately afterward, along with the county’s medical examiner, that Montalvo-Rivera showed no signs of smoke inhalation or being knocked unconscious by a blow to the head, as he claimed happened.

And jurors will be told by Sanchez-Reyes’ sister and another man that they heard Montalvo-Rivera say at different times that he would kill his wife, Wilson told jurors. Prosecutors have suggested marital problems as a motive.

“The defendant had the motive, means and opportunity to do these heinous acts,” Wilson said.

Defense theory

In his openings, defense attorney Jack McMahon honed in on the definition of beyond a reasonable doubt — the legal standard by which jurors must find a defendant guilty.

Reasonable doubt is that which would give a reasonable person cause to pause or hesitate before acting.

That, he said, is what police and prosecutors did from 2010 until 2019, ticking off the years one by one.

“They had reasonable doubt … and now they want you, after nine years of pause and hesitation, to take the same evidence and convict someone. Unbelievable,” McMahon said.

In her opening statement — given before McMahon gave his — Wilson said the delay should not take away from the evidence that will be provided and the justice owed to Olga Sanchez.

Wilson also anticipated a defense strategy: suggesting that the killing was done in revenge because Sanchez-Reyes’ brother had been an informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

But Wilson said Amauris Sanchez was living openly in Lancaster, not in hiding or in a witness protection program. If anyone wanted revenge, she said, common sense would hold that they would attack him or his family, not his sister.

McMahon spent a good part of his opening statement on that theory, but first, he downplayed inconsistencies in Montalvo-Rivera’s accounting of events, characterizing them as “recollection in a traumatic situation.”

And at the fire, McMahon said Montalvo Rivera was heard screaming, “This is because of Amauris” Sanchez — Olga’s brother.

McMahon downplayed marital problems, noting the couple’s three children — Kassandra Montalvo, 20, Kiana Montalvo, 22, and Carlos Xavier Montalvo, 26 — stand by their father and are expected to testify.

If Montalvo-Rivera had wanted to kill his wife, McMahon said, he could have done so any number of ways, including with one of the guns in the house. He suggested prosecutors were trying to turn “marital arguments into a death motive.”

He said Montalvo Rivera drove daily after work and on weekends to the burn unit at Crozer-Chester Medical Center near Philadelphia to visit Kiana while she was recovering.

Focusing on the revenge theory, McMahon said Amauris Sanchez wasn’t helping put away small-time dealers.

“When you go out and get big fish and big people, you get big problems,” McMahon said.

McMahon concluded by telling the jury that someone sent Amauris a text from Olga’s phone about an hour after the fire saying “This is what you get” and that Amauris sent that to the DEA, which in turn provided patrols around Amauris Sanchez’s house.

Olga’s phone has never been found, McMahon said. He also said Amauris Sanchez was attacked at a bowling alley the day before the fire by someone he had provided information against.

The trial before Judge Dennis Reinaker is expected to last about two weeks.

Staff writer Chad Barthe contributed to this story.