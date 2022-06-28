A forensic psychiatrist hired by Lancaster County prosecutors to evaluate Claire Miller testified Tuesday that he found her to be unreliable in describing her psychological symptoms. As a result, he said he did not think it was possible to diagnose her with a reasonable degree of medical certainty.

Miller was 14 when she stabbed her 19-year-old sister Helen as her older sister was sleeping in the family’s Manheim Township home on Feb. 22, 2021. She is now 16 and charged with a single count of homicide.

Dr. John O’Brien gave his assessment during the second day of a hearing to determine if Miller’s case should remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court.

In Pennsylvania, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime, but a minor defendant can petition to have the case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21.

That’s a determination Judge David Workman will make sometime after the conclusion of the hearing, which is expected to wrap up Wednesday.

O’Brien testified that he could not say whether Miller would be amenable to treatment in the juvenile system.

His assessment is at odds with two defense medical experts who testified Monday that Miller had major depressive disorder, anxiety and active psychosis at the time of the killing. They said the illnesses were brought about by major trauma Miller had been enduring, including gender dysphoria, bullying at school, a friend’s attempted suicide, and the isolation brought on by the pandemic.

O’Brien interviewed Miller on March 30, 2022, at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, a women’s prison about 80 miles northwest of Lancaster in Lycoming County.

O’Brien testified that Miller had given prison personnel and defense psychiatrists differing accounts of her hallucinations. By turns, he said, they were not a problem or the worst they’d ever been.

“One cannot rely on what she’s reporting her symptoms to be because of her variability,” he said.

Behavior hours after killing

In other testimony during the day-long hearing, Manheim Township police officers testified to Miller’s demeanor and behavior at the police station hours after the killing.

Det. Jonathan Martin testified that he was just outside the holding area where Miller was seated when his phone rang. His ringtone is from the original “Halloween” horror movie about a 6-year-old boy who kills his old sister and later escapes prison to kill again.

Martin testified Miller asked him if he liked the movie. He told her it was one of his favorite movies. She said it was one of her favorites, too.

Then, Martin recounted, Miller said, “I don’t think my parents would like that since I Michael Myers'ed my sister.” Myers was the name of the fictional killer in “Halloween.”

Later, someone brought Miller breakfast from McDonald’s.

According to Martin, Miller reacted by saying, “Oh, McDonald’s. I would have killed someone sooner if I knew I was going to get McDonald's.”

Martin said he did not follow up because Miller’s parents had revoked her permission to talk with police.

Detective Chris Dissinger testified he looked through texts between Miller and several friends she had gone sledding with the day before the killing.

A text she sent at 1:04 a.m. that morning said, “Guys I’m so sorry.” When her friends responded with question marks. Miller replied, “I just killed my sister.”

‘Controlled stabbing’

Dr. Wayne Ross, a forensic pathologist at Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, testified that Helen Miller was stabbed seven times with a 6.5-inch-long kitchen knife: Once on the jaw, once on the chin, two to the chest and three to the neck.

“I would characterize this as a controlled stabbing process. It’s not random. They’re well-placed,” Ross testified.

Chin or facial wounds indicate the stabbing was “personal,” Ross said.

Ross testified the wounds started out shallower and then got deeper. Though Helen, who had cerebral palsy and was unable to move, could have bled to death from any of the stab wounds, Ross testified the fatal wound was the seventh stab, which severed one of Helen's carotid arteries.

The knife was still in Helen’s neck when police arrived.

Treatment options

Jonathan McLister, vice president of residential services at Adelphoi, testified that its juvenile inpatient facility in Latrobe would consider accepting Miller if Workman were to move her case to juvenile court and adjudicate her delinquent — the juvenile court equivalent of a conviction in adult court.

McLister acknowledged he did not have all the facts of the case, but said based on his review of Miller’s two psychiatric reports, there would be no reason not to consider accepting her.

“I want as much info as we possibly can get prior to accepting her,” McLister said.

Cheri Modene, the head of Lancaster County’s juvenile probation department, testified she trusts Adelphoi to provide treatment. Besides that private center, there is a state-run facility in Danville that must accept anyone sent there, but it has a long waiting list.

The county’s Youth Intervention Center could also hold Miller and contract with outside providers for appropriate treatment until a spot opens, she said.

Several more police officers are expected to testify Wednesday, then defense attorney Robert Beyer and Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller will make arguments on where they think Miller’s case should be tried.