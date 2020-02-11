A jury should decide whether the Mount Joy woman charged with causing the crash that killed two Warwick students in October 2018 is or isn't responsible — not a judge, county prosecutors argued in response to her attorney's efforts to dismiss homicide and other charges.
Attorneys for Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 64, had argued in court filings last month that because she had had a seizure before the crash, she wasn't acting recklessly.
Recklessness is a legal component of voluntary manslaughter.
And her attorneys argued medical experts for the prosecution and defense agreed that even her driving was involuntary.
But in a response filed Tuesday, the district attorney's office said the defense was trying to add evidence to the preliminary hearing after the fact.
And it's not a judge's role, the prosecution wrote, to examine that evidence; it's a jury's.
Chris Tallarico, an attorney for Slaymaker-Walker, said it was noteworthy that the prosecution didn't challenge his arguments, but instead made a procedural argument.
Jack R. Nicholson, 16, and Meghan Keeney, 17, were killed in the 2018 crash outside Warwick High School. Rylan Beebe, 17, was seriously injured.
Slaymaker-Walker is charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related crimes. A May 4 trial has been scheduled. She has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since being charged in December 2018.