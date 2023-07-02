Lancaster County prosecutors want to have two retired State Police investigators testify on video ahead of trial in two homicide cases. They’re concerned that the two men’s health could prevent them from testifying in person when the cases go to trial.

The cases involve Jere Bagenstose and David Sinopoli.

Bagenstose, 68, of Pequea Township, was charged in December with a single count of homicide in the presumed death of his estranged wife, Maryann Bagenstose. She was last seen June 5, 1984.

Sinopoli, 69, of East Hempfield Township, was charged last July with stabbing Lindy Sue Biechler, 19, in her Manor Township apartment in December 1975.

Trial dates have not been scheduled in either case.

Bagenstose’s defense attorneys want prosecutors to justify why the former investigator in that case should be allowed to testify ahead of trial.

That investigator is 81 and has terminal cancer, according to prosecutors.

“The normal procedure is that (witnesses) testify at trial in front of the jury,” defense attorney Curt Schulz said Friday.

Prosecutors “need to meet their burden to show that this is necessary, which it may be: we don't know. We haven't been provided with the documentation,” Schulz said. “Another issue we have is whether or not we have full, complete discovery (sharing of evidence.) When we do a deposition, we need to have everything we would at a trial and I'm not convinced at this point that we do.”

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn scheduled a July 7 hearing on the matter.

In the case against Sinopoli, prosecutors want to record a former investigator, also 81, who they said is in the early stages of dementia. Without opposition from the defense, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth on June 21 granted the prosecution’s request.

A date to take the investigator’s testimony hasn’t been scheduled.