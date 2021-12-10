A Lancaster County prosecutor on Friday asked a judge to reject Raymond Rowe’s request for DNA testing of never-tested items used to kill teacher Christy Mirack nearly 29 years ago.

No reasonable person would believe what Rowe now says really happened, the prosecutor wrote in the court filing.

Though the once-popular local entertainer known as DJ Freez pleaded guilty in January 2019 to raping and murdering Mirack, he has been challenging his conviction. His position now is that the two had consensual sex and she was alive when he left her East Lampeter townhome.

Rowe, 53, contends that his DNA won’t be found on her sweater, which was used to strangle her, or on a cutting board used to beat the 24-year-old woman. Instead, Rowe’s attorney argued in a court filing last week, the real killer’s DNA will be found, thus proving Rowe’s innocence.

In a response filed Friday in Lancaster County court, Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonzalez wrote that even if someone else’s DNA is found on the items, it doesn’t mean Rowe is innocent.

Rowe’s “claims of a consensual sexual relationship are simply unbelievable, and any reasonable juror examining all of the evidence would determine that (he) sexually assaulted and murdered Christy Mirack,” Gonzalez wrote.

Mirack was found on the floor of her Greenfield Estates townhouse in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 21, 1992. Packages were strewn about and the townhome showed signs of a violent struggle, Gonzalez wrote. The principal from the school where she taught found Mirack after she failed to arrive on time for work.

Mirack’s pants, underwear and shoes had been removed and a pant button had been torn off, but her jacket, winter coat, and gloves were still on.

“”The physical evidence showed that Ms. Mirack was the victim of a sudden and violent sexual assault that ultimately led to her death, rather than involved in consensual sex before being separately attacked and murdered at the exact same location she had sexual intercourse,” Gonzalez wrote, noting Rowe’s semen was found directly beneath Mirack’s body.

Missed deadline

Gonzalez also wrote that Rowe’s challenge to his conviction missed a required deadline and, beyond that, Rowe failed to meet other required legal thresholds to challenge the conviction. Those include showing that a court had rejected a previous request for DNA testing or that newer testing methods now exist that could aid a defendant.

Gonzalez pointed out Rowe’s previous attorneys did not seek testing of the items.

“It bears mentioning … (attorney Patricia) Spotts testified that whether to send items for DNA testing is a strategic decision as she would not want to test something which would provide more evidence of a client’s guilt.”

Spotts testified during a hearing on Rowe’s challenge that spanned three days in August and September, as did Rowe’s another attorney, David Blanck.

Furthermore, Gonzalez argued, the attorneys testified that Rowe had confessed to them and told them he wanted to plead guilty.

Rowe had contended that terrible conditions at the jail and the threat of unrelated charges that would affect seeing his family while incarcerated played into his decision to plead guilty.

Gonzales noted that the details of those potential charges had never been disclosed, which is what Rowe wanted. And he contended Rowe was kept in appropriate conditions and allowed special visits with his wife.

Background, what’s next

Rowe was not a suspect in Mirack’s killing until 2018, when genetic genealogy led detectives to him after his half-sister uploaded her DNA to a public genealogy database.

By pleading guilty to rape and first-degree murder on Jan. 8, 2019, Rowe avoided the risk of being convicted at trial and sentenced to death. He is serving life in prison without possibility of parole, plus 60 to 120 years.

Rowe’s attorney now has 10 days, if needed, to respond to the prosecutor’s brief. Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker will then consider the matter, but has not said how long he could take to rule.