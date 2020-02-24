A proposed trail extension in Manor Township drew praise Monday night from local stakeholders, who view it as a welcome addition to local recreation, but it received equal criticism from others who believe it’s a threat to privacy and property values.

“What kind of effect does a trail running through your backyard do to your property value?” said Rory Heberling, who opposed an option that would bring the trail right past his home.

That question and those like it were asked as about 40 people gathered to hear from engineers planning the trail extension, which would link the township to Columbia Borough.

Their focus was a 5-mile stretch of land along an existing Norfolk Southern railway that borders the Susquehanna River at the northwestern corner of the township.

Situated directly between the 14-mile Northwest Lancaster County River Trail to the west and the 23-mile Enola Low Grade Trail to the east, the 5-mile expanse has been targeted by Lancaster County planners, who hope to connect the two.

That’s according Ryan Strohecker, manager in Manor Township, where officials have hired consultants at Pittsburgh-based Environmental Planning & Design to conduct a study of whether a trail can be extended through that area.

The study will cost $50,000, Strohecker said. Half of that cost will be covered by grant funds from the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. Officials at Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority agreed to pay the other $25,000.

“It’s a phenomenal trail network,” said Bob Zorbaugh, CEO at the authority, which operates a landfill within the township. “It’s great to be able to give back to the community.”

Part of the ongoing study includes seeking out public feedback on the proposed trail extension, Strohecker said. To solicit that input, officials have launched an online survey related to the project, which has received more than 600 responses. They’ve also chosen to host public meetings like the one Monday, Strohecker said.

Options

At the meeting, Andrew Schwartz, with the consulting firm, presented two options.

The first would simply connect the two exiting trails with a straight path running between the railway and River Road.

That option would border local homes, making it a target of criticism from property owners like Heberling who worried about a constant stream of pedestrian and bicycle traffic near his house.

Still, it was the overwhelming favorite among survey-takers, Schwartz said.

A second option would take the path northeast from the Enola Low Grade Trail along an existing electric easement before banking west through Columbia to connect with the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, Schwartz said.

That option, while liked by some, drew concerns from many in the meeting space, who pointed out that it would include steep elevations, which likely would be too much for older and more leisurely users. That second option would pass through farmland, posing some of the same privacy concerns, Schwartz said.

Both privacy and safety will be priorities of the study moving forward, he said.

Trail user Mary Wickenheiser still preferred the second option because she feels it would provide more picturesque views.

The first option, she said, would block similar views because of its location between the road and railway.

“You don’t see anything but railroad,” she said.

Funding needed

The cost to create the 5-mile trail has not yet been determined, but Strohecker guessed it could cost upward of $10 million, a cost township officials can’t afford on their own. He said grant dollars to cover project costs will be aggressively pursued.

“We know this is going to be difficult,” Strohecker said.

That’s true, in part, because trail construction would require easements through privately owned properties, he said. Much of that property, he said, is owned by Norfolk Southern.

Along the trail routes, planners also have to contend with wetlands, changing topography, existing utility poles and some narrow passages, Schwartz said, explaining each of those issues would require “separate, unique solutions.”

Despite the expected difficulty, the trail extension has been deemed a worthy project, especially after seeing the popularity of the already completed portions of the Enola Low Grade Trail, Strohecker said.

It’s attracted tens of thousands of people to the area, and many local business owners have reported increased revenue as a result, Strohecker said.

“It’s been great,” he said.

Schwartz said consultants hope to use community feedback to develop a completed feasibility study within the next four to six months.

Strohecker could not immediately say when or if trail construction would begin.