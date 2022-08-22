Lancaster County’s board of commissioners shelved a proposed ordinance early last week that would tighten restrictions on when and how the public can access county property, including parks.

Dubbed the “Lancaster County Camping Ordinance,” the proposal appeared to be aimed at people spending the night in county-owned space in lieu of a home or temporary shelter.

At a public meeting Tuesday, Republican County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the proposal was tabled because it needed revisions for legal purposes.

All three county commissioners declined to discuss the proposal Wednesday. D’Agostino said at the board’s Wednesday public meeting that doing so before a new version of the ordinance is brought before them would violate the state’s open meeting law. He also said he didn’t know when the ordinance would be ready for the commissioners to consider.

The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act prohibits public officials from deliberating with each other on actions that are not on a meeting agenda, but it doesn’t prevent them from addressing a question from the public or members of the press, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

“What they shouldn't be doing is using the Sunshine Act for obscuring or creating barriers to access,” Melewsky said.

The language of the tabled ordinance includes limiting public access to county parks and other county-owned property, unless otherwise noted, to traditional business hours: weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It also says any violators would receive a warning before facing a potential $600 fine and a 10-day stint in jail.

The commissioners are not the only ones who have stayed mum on what inspired the ordinance, which was included in the agenda for their Tuesday meeting.

Justin Eby, executive director of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, and Deb Jones, Lancaster County’s director of human resources and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition, both declined to comment on the proposal until it is brought back to the board.

Kevin Ressler, executive director at the United Way of Lancaster County, said he applauds the county for thinking about how people outside are sleeping and whether it is safe. United Way, along with Lancaster city, is a partner organization in the Homelessness Coalition.

“But, we have to make sure we’re understanding why those issues are occurring and we have to make sure that our solutions are realistic to the actual circumstances of the environment,” Ressler said.

Mayor Danene Sorace said she hadn’t had the chance to speak to anyone regarding the shelved ordinance, but there is a lack of options for people in shelters to move into transitional housing. That in turn is creating few open beds in shelters, she said.

“I also appreciate quite frankly that the presence of a large number of unhoused individuals creates another set of problems for our downtown businesses around health and cleanliness, safety issues, drug use – it’s not good for anybody,” Sorace said.

The city’s parks ordinance prohibits overnight stays in Lancaster parks, Sorace also noted. Binns Park, which sits next to the county building, is owned by the city.

The shelving of the ordinance came as Lancaster County services for the homeless could receive a boost in the coming months.

The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition announced it will apply for a special round of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that could provide more money to reduce the number of homeless people and increase the level of services available to them.

According to the coalition, the HUD grant could award Lancaster County $4.3 million to address the “unsheltered” homeless, people who have nowhere habitable to stay, like a family member’s couch or temporary shelter. The money would be spread over three years.

Applications to HUD for the special grant are due in October.