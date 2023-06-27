A developer is downsizing his proposed boutique hotel in a residential area on Lancaster city’s east side in response to concerns from neighbors and city officials.

Kurtis Egan’s planned hotel at 218 E. Madison St. now include 12 rooms — eight fewer than he proposed when he first announced the hotel last October.

Through his development group, East Madison Friends LLC, Egan wants to add two stories to a former contractor’s office and convert it into a hotel and restaurant. He says the project is similar to other businesses in the city that have reused old industrial buildings, like Lancaster Brewing Co. and Thistle Finch Distillery.

“To build where the existing infrastructure network already exists is something I'm very passionate about. I believe that this is the type of smart growth that we need,” Egan said.

He’s proposed several other changes to the project in response to earlier concerns from the zoning hearing board and neighbors. They include an interior loading zone for trash and deliveries, and employee bike parking to keep parking spaces open along Madison Street. Egan has also pledged $25,000 to help maintain nearby streets and alleys.

He added more fire escapes and noncombustible building materials in response to concerns about fire safety, as well as additional lighting and cameras to deter crime around the business.

Egan brought his revised hotel plan to the city’s zoning hearing board Monday night. The project requires a zoning exception for the residential district, and he needs approval for parking to be off site, in a lot 505 feet west at East Madison and Cherry streets. The zoners voted to postpone the hearing until their next meeting, July 24 at 4 p.m., so they could further research the city’s requirements on parking and sidewalks.

‘Nobody wants this’

Neighbors say the hotel does not fit in the neighborhood, especially on East Madison — a narrow one-way street with one parking lane and narrow sidewalks.

“This Airbnb on steroids has not changed just because it’s 12 units instead of 20,” said Gail Groves-Scott, who lives on a neighboring block and owns a rental property across the street from the proposed hotel.

Other neighbors said the traffic, trucks, disturbances and loss of privacy created by the project would be a detriment to the neighborhood. Randy Bucksner said the project can’t be compared to warehouse conversions like Lancaster Brewing Co. because of Madison Street’s small size.

“Nobody wants this right now. It’s a small street. We’re a tight street,” Bucksner said.

Egan’s original plans for a 20-room hotel in January were rejected by the zoners because they said it would have had a greater impact on the neighborhood than the warehouse it would replace. They also had concerns about fire trucks reaching the property.

Egan said the new changes to the project decrease its impact on the neighborhood. Egan pointed out that other warehouse conversions in the city prompted opposition when they were proposed, and they have since become destinations which attract people to the city.

“They pushed through that and became part of our community, and now I don’t think we can imagine our town without them,” he said.