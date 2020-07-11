Changes proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration to the nation’s asylum process would “essentially make asylum unattainable to almost everyone wishing to apply,” according to local advocates.

Church World Service Lancaster released a statement last week asking its supporters to submit letters during a 30-day window for public comment. The last day is Wednesday.

“The proposed rules have made both subtle and bold changes that together will, in effect, end asylum for all but a very few,” the email read. “There is no doubt, the consequences will be devastating and life-threatening for many.”

On June 10, the departments of Justice and Homeland Security announced a 161-page proposal that would amend the regulations governing asylum. The administration argues that the changes will create “more efficient procedures for the adjudication of claims for asylum.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, an asylee is a person who meets the definition of refugee and is already present in the country or is seeking admission at a port of entry.

The new policies will restrict people being persecuted by gangs and those fleeing gender-based violence, among other categories, according to Oscar Barbosa, a Lancaster County-based immigration attorney and founder of Diaspora Law.

“These changes are so restrictive, more likely than not, a judge is going to put it on hold,” Barbosa said. Like prior changes to immigration law from the administration, these proposals may get tied up in litigation for the next year, he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In the current process, an individual submits an application to an immigration officer who then makes a determination, Barbosa said. And applicants who are denied can appeal and have their cases heard and decided by a judge.

However, in the suggested changes, immigration judges will have “streamlined proceedings” where they could decide cases without a hearing and base their decisions on the information provided in an asylum application.

According to a Syracuse University tracker, fiscal year 2019 saw a record number of asylum cases decided by judges: 67,405 cases. In comparison, immigration judges decided 19,779 cases in fiscal year 2014. The data also shows that about 69% of the applicants were denied asylum or other relief in 2019.

“If this goes through, no judge will ever review those decisions,” Barbosa said. “We are leaving the lives of asylum applicants in the hands of a government administrator, and that's not something that is right.”

Barbosa, an asylee who came to the U.S. with his parents and three siblings in 2001, said the asylum process helped his family escape persecution, get educated, work in the county and pay taxes.

“The abrupt challenges to asylum law and even access to education for international students is going to directly impact the economy,” he said. “At the end of the day, allowing immigrants to come in, asylees, refugees, is going to keep things better.”