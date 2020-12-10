Lancaster County real estate taxes will remain unchanged for 2021, but questions remain about the long-term stability of the county’s budget.

At a Tuesday evening meeting, commissioners applauded county staff for their efforts on a proposed 2021 budget that meets the needs of county departments while keeping the tax burden at 2.911 mills.

But Commissioner Craig Lehman expressed some hesitation about the county’s 2021 spending plan, calling it structurally imbalanced.

“I’m pretty reserved about this budget,” said Lehman, a Democrat who worked as a budget analyst for the state before winning election to county leadership. “It is not surprising, given COVID-19, that the county was not able to put together a structurally balanced budget for 2021.”

Structural balance in a budget is when ongoing expenditures — those occurring every year — are fully funded by revenue sources that occur every year, like taxes.

Lehman’s concern is that $665,000 in one-time revenue is being used to cover expenses and balance the budget in 2021. But he said he suspects that the budget will become structurally balanced as the year goes on because payroll expenses were budgeted at 100 percent of cost, which is typically costs less than the full amount due to turnover which leaves positions temporarily unfilled.

Due to COVID-19, the county is projecting a drop in interest earnings of $900,00.

The structural imbalance in the county’s proposed 2021 budget is despite a roughly $2.5 million reduction in debt service, which will level off for the next few years

Structural imbalance has been an issue with Lancaster city’s budget in recent years, causing officials to increase taxes and service fees in some years and to dip into reserve funds to plug revenue holes. Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing to use reserve funds to avoid a tax increase for 2021.

The county passed eight structurally balanced budgets from 2013 to 2020, a period in which taxes were not raised, the county’s fund balance (similar to a savings account) was increased, its debt was significantly reduced and its credit score improved.

But earlier from 1999 to 2012, structurally imbalanced budgets were passed each year, and taxes rose in some years.

County Controller Brian Hurter, whose office helps to oversee the implementation of the budget, said he was not aware of the specific one-time revenue source Lehman was referring to, but is confident that the budget presented Tuesday night is a feasible one.

Hurter pointed out that revenue exceeds expenditures by $75,000 in the budget. He also mentioned the fact that the county does not typically pay out 100 percent of payroll.

“In the years prior (to 2013) we were facing deficits, and not just deficits but significant deficits in the millions,” Hurter said. “To me (the 2021 budget) looks good. I'm comfortable with it and I think it sets the county up for success.”

The board will vote on the budget at the 9:15 a.m. Dec. 23 commissioners meeting in room 701 of the Lancaster County Government building at 150 N. Queen St.