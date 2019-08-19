When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 15.
What happened: A plan for Promise Farm, an events venue at 4753 Elizabethtown Road, received final approval.
Background: PA Property Investors LLC, owner of the property, received conditional-use approval in May to convert the 2,856-square-foot barn into an events venue. Nearby residents were concerned about traffic impact and noise coming from the events venue.
The plan: The 55-acre property is located in the agricultural zone. PA Property Investors plans to expand the barn to 3,192 square feet and add a 1,140-square-foot deck onto the rear of the second floor. As per the conditions of the conditional-use approval, the driveway will be expanded to allow room for vehicles to pass one another. Parking for the events venue will include a paved area near the barn for about 20 vehicles as well as a nonpaved overflow area.
Other matters: Curtis Herneisen, 1450 Habecker Road, Mount Joy, said there’s an issue with stormwater runoff near his property. He said a concrete berm by a neighbor’s driveway north of his property causes water to sheet across the road and travel to his property and deposit debris there. Stormwater also tends to pond in the area, and in winter, icy conditions may exist. He said ponding has caused some accidents. There is a storm sewer across the street, but the stormwater cannot get to it, he said. Township Manager Sara Gibson said public works director John Haldeman will visit the area to examine the issue.
Privacy fence: Supervisors agreed to pay $3,500 for vinyl privacy fencing for a property adjacent to the recycle yard and an access drive to the municipal office campus at 971 N. Colebrook Road.
Other business: Supervisors denied a subdivision plan submitted by Maibach LLC for a property at 55 Maibach Lane, Manheim. Maibach operates a propane transfer facility and rail yard on Maibach Lane, which is off Eby Chiques Road near Route 230. Maibach had planned to subdivide the 34.477-acre lot into lots of 14.242 acres and a 20.235 acres. In an email after the meeting, Gibson explained that the plan was submitted Feb. 18 and reviewed by the township engineer, who generated a review letter with 17 comments to be addressed. She said Maibach made no attempt to address the conditions in a resubmission. The township did reach out to Maibach and an extension to take action on the plan was granted. The extension is expiring, however, and if the township did not take formal action within the time limit, she said Maibach might automatically be granted a deemed approval. So to prevent that eventuality, supervisors denied the plan.