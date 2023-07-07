Two 1,000-gallon propane tanks at the site of the massive blast at Rapho Township’s public works building Wednesday did not themselves explode, preventing a much larger disaster that could have claimed lives and caused more extensive damage in the area, a township official said Thursday night.

After a regularly scheduled board of supervisors meeting held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Township Manager Randall Wenger said the tanks were mostly full at the time of the explosion Wednesday morning, and one tank needed to be vented after the incident because some of it was melting, compromising its structural integrity.

"It probably would've had almost twice as much propane as had gotten into the building," Wenger said.

For the township officials who have been handling the fallout of the explosion, the blast was a human tragedy thankfully averted.

“It is only by the divine intervention of God that we did not have any deaths,” Supervisor Lowell Fry said during the meeting. “We were very close to that, but did not. And so from a supervisor’s position and one of community, we are extremely grateful and extremely thankful that God saw it that way.”

Three families have had to relocate from their homes because of the blast, Supervisor Jere Swarr said.

“We could've lost our whole road crew, and it's just stuff; we'll replace it,” Swarr said. “You can't replace a human life.’

While it’s already public that a propane leak was the source of the blast, township officials said after the Thursday meeting that Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were each investigating the incident.

The state police fire marshal was performing a chemical analysis at the site to help determine the cause of the blast, said Lori Shenk, emergency coordinator for Rapho Township.

The analysis will take weeks, Shenk said.

Perhaps a more pressing concern for township officials is what their insurance adjusters will find once they complete their analysis of the explosion and the ensuing damage. Those findings will largely determine how much money the township will be on the hook for when it comes to repairing and replacing the township’s buildings and equipment, officials said.

There’s no expected timeline for what comes from that either, officials said Thursday night.

Township officials will be operating out of the Mastersonville Fire Company station at 2121 Meadow View Road while the township gets its main administrative building repaired. The early assessment from contractors is that the explosion next to the administrative building damaged windows and caused some cosmetic damage to ceilings, Fry said. The work could take about four months to complete if no other major problems are found, Fry said.

Staff will be working from a training room at the fire station, and the township will be “fully operational” by Monday morning, officials said.

When asked if the township had good insurance, Fry said “We’ll find out.”

A township employee reported a propane leak at the public works building just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Six employees were on the scene at the time of the explosion, including the one that called in the propane leak.

The building exploded just as firefighters arrived at the scene, according to a dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The explosion prompted at least 150 emergency personnel to respond to the scene.