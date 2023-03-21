A propane heater exploded and caused a boat fire on the Susquehanna River in Manor Township on Friday night, according to officials.

A 54-year-old man was living on a fiberglass boat with a cabin on the Manor Township dock near the rail crossing when the boat's propane heater exploded, said Mike Parker, Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The man sustained burns to the face, head, arms and back. He was treated at a local hospital and released. Officials have not identified the man.

Parker said investigators are still working to determine what caused the propane heater to explode. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating alongside the Manor Township Police Department and fire departments.

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and contained the hazardous chemicals from going down river, according to a post on the Blue Rock Fire Rescue's Facebook page. Crews operated for about two and a half to three hours.