A new program is offering free, confidential mental health services to workers in Lancaster County who don't have access to an employee assistance program through their jobs.

Mental Health America of Lancaster County worked with the Steinman Foundation to launch the Community Mental Health Assistance Program, abbreviated as CMAP.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought increased stress, anxiety, and depression, especially for essential workers, those laid off from work, and those returning to work now in the green status," the organization said.

Many large companies have an employee assistance program to help workers find mental health services, it said, but " Here in Lancaster County, we thrive on small businesses, few of which are able to offer benefits like an EAP."

The program is for essential workers, which it's defining as "anyone who is a working resident in Lancaster County."

"If COVID-19 has altered your work status, let us know," Mental Health America said. "We may have a way to help."

Workers interested in participating are invited to call 717-397-7461 or email mha@mhalancaster.org.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that comprise Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.