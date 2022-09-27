Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons reads a proclamation recognizing Sept. 27 as Capital Day during a brief ceremony in Penn Square on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Lancaster served as capital of the United States for one day 245 years ago, on Sept. 27, 1777, after the nation’s founders fled the British in Philadelphia. The color guard of the Lancaster County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Sons of the Revolution presented colors during the event. G. Edward Lefevre, of East Hempfield Township who is a member of the color guard, explained the flags presented to the small crowd that attended the event.