Vandalism at Lancaster County’s Adult Probation office on Friday morning will slightly hamper its efforts to serve clients as the county’s court system begins to reopen.

Mark Wilson, the office’s director, said it had been preparing to restart functions such as violation hearings and presentence investigations. Now, those will be delayed a bit.

A damage estimate wasn’t completed by insurance, but Wilson estimated it will be into the six figures.

Water from sprinklers that had been set off ran from the first floor to the basement, damaging electrical, HVAC systems and printers, copiers and monitors that were in lower level offices of the building at 40 E. King St., Wilson said Monday.

He estimated about one-third of the first floor and two-thirds of the lower level were damaged.

Because all but a few of the office’s 140 employees had been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, employee laptops were spared, Wilson said.

A restoration company was brought in to dry out case files and paperwork damaged by water from the sprinklers, he said. And there are backup files.

“Almost everything in our files can be reconstructed. The Clerk of Courts is the keeper of records,” he said.

Wilson said the man charged is a client at the office, but he couldn’t say what the man’s motives might have been.

“It was definitely somebody who knew what he was doing and where he was,” Wilson said.

Police responding to an alarm said they found found Jose L. Pizarro-Rodriguez, 33, of Lancaster, standing outside shortly after 6 a.m. He had kicked in a glass front door, called 911 nine times and set the sprinklers off with a lighter, they said.

Pizarro-Rodriguez is charged with burglary, institutional vandalism and related charges and is being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $150,000 bail.

Pizarro-Rodriguez had been released from prison Thursday on $5,000 unsecured bail stemming from trespassing charges at a Turkey Hill, according to online court records and police. He had been issued a no-trespassing letter by the store in early April, but kept returning, police said.