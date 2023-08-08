Two long-established Lancaster lawyers have been appointed to represent the 14-year-old Leola teenager charged with killing a Lancaster man last week.

Lancaster County Judge Leonard Brown appointed the Law Offices of Patricia Spotts & David Blanck to defend Jomar Josue Santos. Typically, the president judge makes appointments, but Brown was filling in for Judge David Ashworth, who was on vacation.

Typically, if someone cannot afford an attorney, they are represented by a county public defender. Ashworth said private attorneys are typically appointed when there is a conflict with the public defender’s office, such as if that office is representing a codefendant.

Santos’ codefendant, Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of the 900 block of North Lime Street, is also being represented by appointed counsel, the Lancaster firm Chieppor & Egner.

According to police, Echevarria told them that Santos asked him to commit a robbery with him and put a gun to his stomach saying if he did not help him “it will be bad for you.” Then Santos got into a car in which Johan Parra, 31, of Lancaster, was sitting and shot him. The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street in the city’s southwest..

The court maintains a list of qualified private attorneys willing to serve as court-appointed counsel, Ashworth said. One criteria is that they must be certified to handle death-penalty cases, though that is not the case for Santos because juvenile defendants are not eligible for the death penalty.

Private attorneys appointed to represent homicide defendants are paid $75 an hour, while the hourly rate for most other cases or juvenile matters is $65 — far less than most private attorneys would charge. Some attorneys may be asked to be on appointment lists because of their experience. Attorneys without much experience often volunteer to build their experience and reputation.

Spotts and Blanck declined comment, and attorneys with Chieppor & Egner did not return a message seeking comment.

Spotts and Blanck have decades of experience in criminal law in the county. They represented Raymond Rowe, who in January 2019 pleaded guilty to raping and murdering Christy Mirack nearly 31 years ago.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to determine if Santos, who turns 15 on Aug. 18, should continue to be held at the youth intervention center or if he should be moved to the county prison.

Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Santos and Echevarria for Aug. 14 before District Judge Adam J. Witkonis. By law, a preliminary hearing must be scheduled for a defendant who is incarcerated within 14 days of the arrest; the hearings are commonly rescheduled.