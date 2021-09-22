An inmate at Lancaster County Prison attempted to intimidate a woman to not testify against him, then tried to convince her to cover up the crime, according to Elizabethtown Borough police.

Daniel L. Fryberger, 33, of Lebanon city, was charged with intimidating a witness, obstructing the administration of law, criminal solicitation and criminal conspiracy to obstruct the administration of law.

Fryberger, who is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison stemming from burglary on Sept. 15, called the victim of the burglary, an Elizabethtown woman in the 300 block of North Poplar Street, and warned her not to appear in court to testify against him in the days after his arrest, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During the first call at 7:41 p.m. on Sept. 16, Fryberger told the woman that if she showed up in court “you will not see me for about 15 to 30 years” and that “I’ll be a senior citizen by the time I get … out of jail,” police said. Fryberger made similar comments during three other phone calls made later that day and in the two following days.

Fryberger also attempted to convince the woman to repair damage done to the residence during the burglary so that the woman’s parents would be unaware of what happened. Fryberger told the woman to lie to her parents about how the damage appeared if they noticed it.

In a later conversation at 6:05 p.m. on Sept. 18, Fryberger told the woman to pay attention to legal paperwork referencing his upcoming hearing in the mail, and to intercept any “funny stuff” sent to her house so that her parents wouldn’t show up to his court date, according to the affidavit.

Police learned of Fryberger’s plans after reviewing his prison calls on Sept. 20.

A preliminary hearing for the new charges has not been scheduled. Fryberger will face a preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest before Judge Randall Miller on Sept. 28, court records show.

Fryberger remains in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $10,000 bail on the earlier charges on Sept. 15.