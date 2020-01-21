Two men from Philadelphia were sentenced to service six to 12 years in prison for bringing nearly 8,000 bags of fentanyl to Lancaster last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The 7,880 bags of the deadly drug were marked with the Chanel logo, the district attorney's office said, and had "Philadelphia-style packaging."

Joshua Flores, 28, and Jacob Delmonte, 22, both of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy, in accordance with a plea agreement, according to the district attorney's office.

The men were arrested on Feb. 12, 2019, when the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, along with K-9 Bear, raided a home on Crystal Street in the city.

The drugs had a street value of $78,800, according to prosecutors in a previous LNP | LancasterOnline article.

