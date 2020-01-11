A Middletown man has been sentenced to prison after entering guilty pleas to charges for an incident in which he's accused of spitting on police.
Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely sentenced 28-year-old Weston Kobler, to 6 to 23 months in prison followed by two years of probation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
"Kobler was publicly intoxicated while walking on North Hanover Street in Elizabethtown on May 8 when police attempted to stop him," a release from the district attorney's office said. "Kobler fled and was eventually stopped nearby. He struggled with officers who placed him in handcuffs. Kobler then spit on the arresting officers and continued to spit inside a police cruiser and holding cell at the police station."
Police also determined Kobler had slashed three tires on a vehicle the day before in Mount Joy Township, and charged him with criminal mischief for that, according to the district attorney's office.
Kobler's plea was not negotiated and the charges he pled guilty to included a second-degree felony county of assault by prisoner, court records show.